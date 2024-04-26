We did not make any changes to BC quota, says CM Siddaramaiah

BIDAR/BENGALURU: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP intensifying their attacks on the Congress over Muslim quota, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said the 4% reservation for Muslims has been in force in Karnataka since 1994 as per the Chinnappa Reddy Commission’s recommendation.

In Bidar, the CM said some people approached the Supreme Court during the tenure of the previous BJP government, headed by Basavaraj Bommai, seeking rollback of the reservation given to the Muslim community. At that time the BJP government had submitted a letter to the Supreme Court that it would continue with the 4% reservation and it is still continuing, the CM said. “When this is the actual position, how can the PM blame the Karnataka government?” the CM asked.

Meanwhile, a detailed note issued by the Chief Minister’s Office stated that Muslims have been part of the backward class reservation since the LG Havanur Commisssion Report in 1974. “The current Karnataka government has not made any changes to the backward class reservations. The previous government had taken away the 4% backward classes reservation under category 2B to Muslims and the matter has been pending in the Supreme Court with the previous Bommai government giving an undertaking that it will not implement the changes during pendency of the case in the Supreme Court,” the note stated.