Will Bengaluru come out to vote big this time?

BENGALURU: Bengaluru, the tech capital and state capital, is not important only for the income it generates, but also for the population it houses, more so the number of voters.

All eyes are on all four parliamentary constituencies -- Bangalore Rural, North, and Central. Political parties, candidates and election officials have left no stone unturned to ensure the voting percentage rises.

As per District Election Officer Tushar Girinath, the overall voter percentage in Bengaluru was around 54% in the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2023 Assembly elections.

Experts put it down to the laggard attitude of citizens, which is the same in other cities too. Citing the example of Tamil Nadu, they said voting percentage in Phase-1 was 69.72%, while Chennai recorded 55.94%. Voting was on Friday, and the long weekend was ideal for people to go on vacation.

“Voting percentage in urban areas is low compared to rural areas. This is because of multiple reasons. During interactions with citizens in our door-to-door campaign to increase voting awareness, people gave strange reasons for not voting -- don’t know where the booth is, there is too much of a rush, it is too far, local issues have not been resolved, e-roll has not come, booths are not hygienic, or there are no facilities. Some even questioned what they will get in return for voting,” said an election official.