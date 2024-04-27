Electoral journey takes detour as Bengaluru voters’ make expressway escape

MYSURU: Amidst low turnout concerns in Bengaluru’s urban heart, a curious twist emerged as registered voters flocked to the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway’s culinary havens and sought solace in Nagarahole and Bandipur’s natural embrace.

Tech-savvy denizens, predominantly hailing from North India, who are registered voters in Bengaluru, shunned ballot queues for a rendezvous with friends, citing the allure of an extended weekend.

While a few took a casual drive or bike ride towards restaurants on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, zooming past civic duty, a spirited cohort of bikers roared into a weekend house bash, leaving voting booths in their rear-view.

In a display of modern-day priorities, these people, along with their group of friends, while a few with their families, gathered around tables, engaging in conversations while relishing the gastronomic delights on offer.

While a few headed to have a culinary delight, a few travel freaks and ‘wanderers’ which they love to be called decided to find refuge in the lush greenery of Nagarahole and Bandipur.

The majestic landscapes, echoing with the calls of wildlife, provided a serene backdrop for those seeking solace away from the urban hustle, forgetting the importance of exercising one’s voting rights.

One such voter, Rahul Singh, who had come with his friend for a bike ride early in the day, shared his perspective, saying, “While I understand the importance of voting, I also value spending quality time with my friends. This weekend presented a rare opportunity for us to come together, and I didn’t want to miss out on that.”

However, not everyone viewed this trend with a nonchalant attitude. Concerned citizens and activists expressed their dismay over the apparent apathy towards civic duty, emphasising the significance of each vote in shaping the country’s future.

Nanjaiah, who has been actively voting since the last five decades and a vocal advocate for voter awareness, said, “It’s disheartening to see individuals prioritise leisure over their fundamental right to vote. Every vote matters, and it’s crucial for citizens to actively participate in the democratic process.”