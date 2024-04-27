I’m Basavanna’s follower, says Siddaramaiah in Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tried to influence disciples of 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara, telling them that he is the follower of Basavanna and is implementing the saint’s principles with commitment.

Addressing an election meeting in Kalaburagi on Friday, he said Bidar district is the karma bhumi of Basavanna, who fought for equality for all. Most of Basavanna’s principles have been included in the Constitution by Dr BR Ambedkar.

“My government declared Basavanna the cultural leader of the state and issued orders to put his portrait in all government offices and government-aided schools. Tell me whether BS Yediyurappa or Basavaraj Bommai, who were chief ministers and claimed themselves to be followers of Basaveshwara, declared Basavanna the cultural leader of the state.”

He said, “Our five guarantees are on the lines of Basavanna’s principle of helping the poor. We are giving rice to the poor, but the Modi government tried to put a hurdle in supplying free ice. Do you want such a person in power?”

He said, “People in this region should be grateful to Congress, especially president Mallikarjun Kharge, for bringing the amendment to Article 371 J which helped provide employment and higher education to the youth of seven districts in Kalyana-Karnataka. People should remember this and vote for Radhakrishna Doddamani.”