Karnataka: Complaint against Tejasvi Surya for ‘seeking votes on religion’

BENGALURU: A case has been booked against Bengaluru South sitting BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for posting a video in X, seeking votes on the grounds of religion. The complaint was filed at the Jayanagar police station on Thursday.

“A case was booked against Tejasvi Surya on Thursday at Jayanagar police station under Section 123(3) for posting a video on ‘X’ and soliciting votes on grounds of religion,” Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena said on Friday.

Surya posted a 40-second video on ‘X’, stating, “Our generation was blessed to witness the majestic Surya Tilak on Bhagwan Shri Ram at Ayodhya on Ram Navami. A wait for almost 500 years & a wish of crores of Bharatiyas were fulfilled by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. For Bharatiyata to survive, vote for BJP!”

Rs 4.8 crore seized in C’ballapur

The Flying Squad Team and District Returning officer for the Chikkaballapur constituency seized Rs 4.8 crore cash, allegedly meant to be distributed among voters.

Based on a reliable tipoff, a house that falls under the Yelahanka assembly constituency and Chikkaballapur Parliamentary constituency was raided. Sources said a senior police officer received a WhatsApp message from Dr K Sudhakar, BJP candidate from the constituency. A case has been registered at the Madanayakanahalli police station under IPC sections 171B, 171C, 171E, and 171F. The police have registered the FIR.

Meanwhile, the BJP filed six complaints against Congress and various individuals before the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, as well as the ECI on Friday, over various allegations.