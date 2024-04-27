Karnataka: DK Shivakumar, HD Kumaraswamy call each other cowards over alleged gift distribution

BENGALURU: The political slugfest between DCM DK Shivakumar and JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy continued on Friday and they called each other cowards.

Shivakumar campaigned for his younger brother and Congress candidate from the constituency of DK Suresh, while Kumaraswamy campaigned for his brother-in-law, Dr CN Manjunath, contesting on a BJP ticket.

Kumaraswamy alleged that Shivakumar distributed gift coupons to the electorate in the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency in the night like a coward, as he could not face the elections.

On Rs 10,000 coupons allegedly being distributed to voters, Shivakumar said, “At least they (rivals) are fearing us. Kumaraswamy should have contested the elections in Bengaluru Rural. But he has run away to Mandya like a coward.” Kumaraswamy retorted, “Ranahedi (a coward) is not me, but those who feared contesting the election. The person who went in the night and distributed gift coupons with QR codes to the people is talking about cowardice.”