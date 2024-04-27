Karnataka: Gowda slams Congress for manifesto promises

PADUVALAHIPPE(HASSAN): Hitting out at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for allegedly misleading people by releasing a bogus manifesto,JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda said on Friday that there is no sanctity for promises made.

He also questioned whether Rahul and Kharge are the PM or CM to make such promises. “They are only ordinary Congress members,” he told reporters after voting.

Gowda also termed the guarantee card “an ordinary pamphlet”. The Congress has fooled poor people by distributing the pamphlet, fearing defeat, Gowda said, adding that the party had not released the pamphlet in Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, or any other state.

“The pamphlet should have the signatures of the CM or his deputy, and educated people do not believe in such a manifesto,” he said. Gowda also alleged the Congress had distributed the pamphlet with the aim of defeating JDS’ HD Kumaraswamy and Prajwal Revanna. The JDS has lodged a complaint with the authorities concerned for misleading people, he added.

Taking exception to Kharge’s statements in Kalaburagi that people can put mud and materials used for final rituals on his body instead of defeating the Congress candidate, he said there was no necessity to make such emotional statements at a public function.