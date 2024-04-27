Karnataka: High voter turnout will keep contest tight

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituencies have maintained high polling percentage in this election too. Dakshina Kannada, where newbies Capt. Brijesh Chowta (BJP) and R Padmaraj Poojary (Congress) are contesting, saw a voter turnout of 77.43 per cent (77.90 per cent in 2019). Udupi-Chikkamagaluru witnessed a clash between veterans Kota Srinivas Poojary (BJP) and Jayaprakash Hegde (Congress) and recorded a voter turnout of 76.06 per cent (75.74 in 2019) until 6pm.

The marginal rise in voter turnout in these two segments is attributed to the stakes being very high this time for both the BJP and Congress, compared to the past elections. While BJP wants to keep its hold on this coastal-Malnad region, the grand old party had left no stone unturned to breach the saffron fortress. Calculations have already begun to understand which party will gain by the high voter turnout.

According to political pundits, both these segments are likely to witness a touch-and-go contest, even as they give the benefit of doubt to the BJP. “Last time, we won by 2.73 lakh votes in Dakshina Kannada and 3.49 lakh votes in Udupi-Chikkamagalur. This time, we can’t expect such a huge margin. It will be around 50,000 in both seats,” said a BJP leader and former MLA.