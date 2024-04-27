Karnataka: Want 'majboot’ or ‘majboor’ sarkar? Nadda asks voters 

KALABURAGI: BJP National president JP Nadda addressed an election rally on Friday after a roadshow in Kalaburagi. Addressing the gathering, Nadda said the voters have two choices before them in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. “Either you (voters) elect a majboot (strong) sarkar or a majboor (helpless) sarkar,” Nadda said.

The Union Government has proved its strength by conducting a surgical strike in Pakistan, abrogating Article 370, and successfully freeing Muslim women from Triple Talaq. “The previous Congress governments, however, bowed before Pakistan and separatists in Kashmir,” he added.

He also said the choice before the voters is either to elect a government that is clean or one that is corrupt. “Most I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders are either on bail or in jail for various scams,” he said, adding that I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders have not spared land, water, and sky for their scams.

Nadda listed out the achievements of the BJP government, saying that India has become strong economically. “Our country, which was importing many commodities, is now exporting not only food grains but also medicine,” he elaborated.

“If the NDA comes to power, it will take steps to construct three crore houses for the poor in three years, provide medical treatment to all senior citizens above the age of 70 for major diseases up to Rs 5 lakh annually, and supply drinking water through taps to every house under the Jal Jeevan Mission,” he said. Nadda asked the people to give rest to the Congress in the ongoing elections and re-elect the NDA government with a massive mandate.