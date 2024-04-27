Karnataka: We heard no beep when we cast our vote

BENGALURU: Some Bengalureans complained that they did not hear the beep sound as they cast their vote. They had to complain to the poll officials before the problem was set right.

Vincent Pinto, who voted at St Ann’s School, Cambridge Road, Ulsoor said, “When the third presiding officer activated the EVM, I went up and pressed the button. I was waiting for the beep and the VVPAT for seven seconds, but nothing happened. I raised a complaint with the election officer, and he asked me to cast my vote for a second time. I pressed again, but the machine still did not beep. Only the third time it worked. The VVPAT had registered the vote correctly. I’m a retired electronics engineer, and there were 10–12 people who voted ahead of me, many of whom were senior citizens."

"There was no beep sound when they voted, I can vouch for it. This looks like a deliberate deception. I formally raised this complaint on the Election Commission of India website,”he added.

S Parameshwari, who voted at SBS Bandi Mutt School in Kengeri, Bangalore North, did not hear the beep when she cast her vote. She complained to the polling officer, but a sub-inspector and poll officials told her rudely, “If you want to vote, you may, otherwise, go away.”

Shyla cast her vote at a booth in CV Raman Nagar, but did not hear the beep for 10–15 seconds. She complained, and an official told another officer to press a button, and this time, when she voted, she heard the beep.