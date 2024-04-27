'PM making efforts to mislead backward communities', says Siddaramaiah

BAGALKOT: Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making efforts to mislead the backward communities of the nation, Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah has appealed to the OBCs to remain vigilnt against Modi’s 'propaganda.'

"With his false and fictitious agenda, PM Modi is trying to create rift between the Backward communities and Muslims. Therefore, backward communities must remain cautious about PM's efforts", he said.

Siddaramaih was addressing an election rally while campaigning for Bagalkot LS constituency's Congress candidate, Samyukta Patil, in Rabkavi on Saturday, he said that after the polling was completed in 102 LS constituencies, Modi sensed defeat, and this fear is driving Modi to talk senselessly and issue misleading statements to create rift between the communities.

Rubbishing the allegations of Modi that the Congress took away the reservation of Backwards and gave it to Muslims ,Siddaramaiah called Modi's claims as outright lies.

"Modi is telling lies, he has no knowledge of the Constitution of India. He should be ashamed of himself for telling a lie blatantly," he retorted.

He charged the BJP of opposing Mandal report and made efforts to mislead the backward communities which have led people to suicide . It was one of the BJP’s functionaries, Rama Jois who challenged reservation for backward communities in court.

He said that the BJP had also opposed the decision to give reservation to women in local bodies. "The BJP is anti-backward, anti-women and anti-Minority. The party misses no chance to divide people of different communities through its false propaganda”, the CM remarked.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah had accused four-time BJP from the constituency, MP P. C. Gaddigoudar of insulting the voters of Bagalkot by not raising any issue of the State and the district in the parliament in his four terms.

The Chief Minister said that the people of Bagalkot voted for Gaddigoudar to represent their concerns in Parliament, yet he failed to address issues such as drought, floods, and the development of Bagalkot, Siddaramaiah asserted that Gaddigoudar has no right to continue as MP and should be taught a fitting lesson by the people."