Polling peaceful, 14 constituencies in Karnataka record 69.23% turnout

BENGALURU: Fourteen constituencies in south and coastal Karnataka went to polls on Friday in Phase-2 of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, recording a polling percentage of 69.23 at 9.45 pm—much better than 68.80 recorded in 28 constituencies in 2019. Phase-3 polling for the rest of the 14 constituencies will be held on May 7.

In 2019, the same 14 constituencies, which went to polls on Friday, recorded an average poll percentage of 68.96. It was 67.73 in 2014.

Karnataka polling percentage, so far, is better than the national average of 67.40. Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka Manoj Kumar Meena told TNIE that the rise in voter turnout is because of increased awareness among people.

The highest voting percentage of 81.48 was recorded in Mandya, followed by Kolar at 78.07. The lowest percentage of 52.81 was recorded in Bangalore Central, while the largest constituency in Karnataka, Bangalore North, recorded 54.42.

The four constituencies in Bengaluru—Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore South, and Bangalore Central — recorded an average polling percentage of 56.91, marginally poorer than the polling percentage of 56.94 recorded in 2019. But the figure is likely to marginally improve as the final percentage is taken into account.