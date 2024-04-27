Polling peaceful, 14 constituencies in Karnataka record 69.23% turnout
BENGALURU: Fourteen constituencies in south and coastal Karnataka went to polls on Friday in Phase-2 of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, recording a polling percentage of 69.23 at 9.45 pm—much better than 68.80 recorded in 28 constituencies in 2019. Phase-3 polling for the rest of the 14 constituencies will be held on May 7.
In 2019, the same 14 constituencies, which went to polls on Friday, recorded an average poll percentage of 68.96. It was 67.73 in 2014.
Karnataka polling percentage, so far, is better than the national average of 67.40. Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka Manoj Kumar Meena told TNIE that the rise in voter turnout is because of increased awareness among people.
The highest voting percentage of 81.48 was recorded in Mandya, followed by Kolar at 78.07. The lowest percentage of 52.81 was recorded in Bangalore Central, while the largest constituency in Karnataka, Bangalore North, recorded 54.42.
The four constituencies in Bengaluru—Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore South, and Bangalore Central — recorded an average polling percentage of 56.91, marginally poorer than the polling percentage of 56.94 recorded in 2019. But the figure is likely to marginally improve as the final percentage is taken into account.
Despite ban, phones make their way to booths
Polling was largely peaceful, barring violence in Chamarajanagar, where a mob damaged a booth and burnt voting machines. Additional CEO Venkatesh Kumar said, “Till 1.30pm, there was no voting at Indiganatha village in MM Hills area of Chamarajanagar constituency. Staffers deployed there started visiting homes urging people to vote. The staffers started bringing in people and nine had voted till 1.50pm. But then a mob came and damaged the EVMs and burnt them. The staffers fled the booth fearing for their lives. Voting stopped there at 3pm. The matter has been reported to the Election Commission.”
A case of death of an assistant presiding officer of Hottepanahalli Gollarahatti polling booth in Chitradurga constituency was reported. Yashodamma, 58, died after suffering a cardiac arrest. “The ECI has been informed and a compensation of Rs 15 lakh will be given to her family,” Meena said.
The CEO said FIRs were filed against BJP leader CT Ravi on April 26 and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on April 25 for soliciting votes on religious grounds and promoting hatred and enmity through their social media handle - X.
Cases of technical glitches were reported in various constituencies, including Bangalore Central and Chitradurga. In the case of Bangalore Central’s Shanthinagar assembly constituency, a thorough check was done and the complaint that the ballot button of the control unit was not working, was found to be incorrect.
Meena said voting took place for two hours in Chitradurga and then a glitch was reported. It was immediately rectified. Overall, an error of 0.7% in VVPATs was reported.
With the help of Chunavane App, many people used pick-and-drop facilities to reach polling booths. Facilities for the specially challenged voters were made. Private hospitals in Bengaluru arranged special vehicles to bring voters to polling booths.
Despite a ban on the use of mobile phones inside the booths, the CEO office recorded four instances of people videographing while voting. “We found two cases in Bangalore South where voters are seen voting for BJP and Congress candidates,” the official said.