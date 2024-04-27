Voters flock to eateries in Bengaluru for free benne dosa, ghee laddu

BENGALURU: Immediately after voting, people flocked to hotels and restaurants providing complimentary meals to those who voted. From benne dosa and filter coffee, to mocktails, eateries baited voters with tempting offers, resulting in long queues of people waiting for free dosas and ghee laddus.

Nisarga Grand on Nrupatanga Road served about 6,700 customers with benne dosa, watermelon juice and ghee laddu. SP Krishnaraj, owner of the hotel, told TNIE that the restaurant had to get over 800kg of watermelon to supply juice. Voters waited patiently for their delicious dosa and fresh juice since 7.30am.

Malgudi Mylari Mane in Koramangala also promised Mylari dosa and filter coffee, and served about 1,200 dosas and cups of coffee. Customers began lining up at 8.30am, and the restaurant continued serving people until 5.30pm.

Cafe Udupi Ruchi in Rajajinagar provided complimentary mocktails and served more than 4,000 voters with refreshing mint lime juice and watermelon juice.

Pubs will be giving customers 20% discount on bills on Saturday, with special discounts for first-time voters, like Social, and a complimentary beer at Deck of Brews in Kadubeesanahalli.