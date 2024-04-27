Voters shocked to find names deleted from list in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Rajendra Babu and his wife, from Shankarapuram, came to cast their vote at National College in Basavanagudi, just to find that the wife’s name was deleted. Babu, who stays at a housing complex comprising nine units and occupied by members belonging to one family, found that many of their names were deleted. In each house, one to three members’ names had been deleted.

This is not an isolated case in the Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency. It has happened across Bengaluru City. When The New Indian Express visited this polling station at National College, Basavanagudi, at least 40–50 people were standing with their EPIC cards, disappointed at their names being deleted from the voters’ list, and some returned home dejected. “I have been voting here for the last 30 years at the same polling station, but this time, strangely, it's been deleted,” said Sowbhagya, a resident of Shankarapuram, who was at the polling station to cast her vote.

Another resident, Trishaladevi, who is also a Shankarapuram resident, also found her name missing from the list. “It’s not just me here, there are many who have registered voter ID cards, but their names are not on the list. I feel bad because this time our vote has got wasted.How can they delete the names just like that?” ,she said.