Woman suffers cardiac arrest in a polling booth, doctor saves her

BENGALURU: A woman in her fifties, who suffered a cardiac arrest in a polling booth in the city on Friday, was saved by a doctor who was waiting in a queue there to exercise his franchise.

The incident occurred at the government school in Jumbo Savari Dinne, JP Nagar, 8th Phase.

The woman collapsed in front of Dr Ganesh Srinivasa Prasad in the booth (No 210) around 9am. Dr Prasad immediately resorted to Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and saved her life.

Dr Prasad, 36, hails from Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh. He works as a nephrologist at Narayana Health Centre in Bommasandra.

The woman collapsed while taking water from a can at the booth. “I checked her pulse but did not feel it. She was gasping for breath and I immediately resorted to CPR till her condition improved,” Dr Prasad told TNIE.