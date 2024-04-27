Woman suffers cardiac arrest in a polling booth, doctor saves her

BENGALURU: A woman in her fifties, who suffered a cardiac arrest in a polling booth in the city on Friday, was saved by a doctor who was waiting in a queue there to exercise his franchise.
The incident occurred at the government school in Jumbo Savari Dinne, JP Nagar, 8th Phase.
The woman collapsed in front of Dr Ganesh Srinivasa Prasad in the booth (No 210) around 9am. Dr Prasad immediately resorted to Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and saved her life.
Dr Prasad, 36, hails from Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh. He works as a nephrologist at Narayana Health Centre in Bommasandra.
The woman collapsed while taking water from a can at the booth. “I checked her pulse but did not feel it. She was gasping for breath and I immediately resorted to CPR till her condition improved,” Dr Prasad told TNIE.
Netizens praise doc who saved woman
“She would have lost her life had there been a delay in attending to her,” Dr Prasad said.
He said, “Vasovagal Syncope could have triggered the cardiac arrest. Her heart had stopped beating when I checked. Many factors, including anxiety, heat stroke or even fear when injections are given can cause the condition.”
Dr Prasad studied MBBS in Andhra Pradesh and completed Doctorate in National Board (DrNB) Nephrology at Narayana Health Centre. He worked in Tumakuru for two years. He joined Narayana Health Centre two years ago.
The incident went viral after the doctor posted the videos on X. Many responded to the posts by him and TNIE. Most of them lauded Dr Prasad and stressed the need for people to learn CPR.