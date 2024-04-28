BBMP’s promise of desilting lake unfulfilled

BENGALURU: Activists and environmentalists lashed at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Lake division for its hollow promises of desilting Vibhutipura lake, treating sewage and filling up the lake. Lake activists from Tala Cauvery Layout and Basavanagar stated that the BBMP had promised desilting of the Vibhutipura Lake and releasing treated water by March end but nothing has been done so far.

Sathyavani Sridhar an activist said, she and a few other volunteers have been engaging in talks with the BBMP lake department and local engineers to get the lake rejuvenated and fill the lake with treated water, however, their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

“The 45 acre of lake will help borewell recharge in the surrounding areas, which is why we have been urging officials to desilt, run a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and remove encroachments. Despite out efforts, the BBMP is doing nothing about it,” said Sathyavani.

Further, she said that owing to lack of rains last year and the BBMP failing to desilt and allow treated water, borewells in the neighbouring areas went dry, causing the death of aquatic life. Reacting to the development, Bhuprada, assistant executive engineer, BBMP Lake Division said that out of 1.5 acre of wetland, half of it was cleared and the remaining will be completed at the earliest.