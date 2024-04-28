BCs be alert, Modi misleading you, says Siddaramaiah

BAGALKOT : Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to mislead backward class communities in the country, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the community should remain vigilant of Modi’s propaganda.

“With his false and fictitious agenda, Modi is trying to create a rift between backward classes and Muslims,” he said.

At an election rally to campaign for Bagalkot Congress candidate Samyukta Patil at Rabkavi on Saturday, he said that ever since the polling to 102 Lok Sabha constituencies have been completed in the country, Modi is sensing defeat. “This fear is driving him to talk senselessly and issue misleading statements to create rifts between communities,” he alleged.

Rubbishing Modi’s allegations that Congress, if it comes to power, will take away reservation from backward classes and give it to Muslims, Siddaramaiah said it is a complete lie. “Modi has no knowledge of the Constitution. He should be ashamed of himself for telling a lie blatantly,” he retorted.

He charged BJP of opposing the Mandal report and making efforts to mislead the backward class communities that forced some people to commit suicide. “It was one of BJP functionaries Rama Jois who had gone to the court against the reservation to the backward classes. BJP had also opposed the reservation to women in local bodies. BJP is anti-backward, anti-women and anti-minority. It loses no chance to divide people of different communities through its false propaganda,” he said.

He accused four-time BJP MP PC Gaddigoudar of insulting the voters of Bagalkot by not raising any issue concerning the state and district in Parliament. “Gaddigoudar said nothing about the drought, floods and development of Bagalkot. He has no right to continue as MP. The people should teach him a fitting lesson,” he said.