Bengaluru: Man set on fire at bar, two arrested

BENGALURU: Two of the three accused, who set their friend on fire after dousing him with liquor at a bar in Anekal, have been arrested. The victim, identified as K Nagesh, reportedly had an argument with his three friends over a trivial issue while drinking with them at the bar.

In a heated exchange, the accused splashed alcoholic drink that was on the table on Nagesh, and set him on fire with a cigarette. The staff managed to put out the fire, before it engulfed the bar. Meanwhile, Nagesh was rushed to Anekal Government Hospital, from where he was shifted to the Victoria Hospital’s burns ward, having sustained over 30 per cent burns. He is under treatment.

Nagesh, a resident of Muthaghatta village in Anekal, is a driver. The incident occurred at Sanjay Bar on Anekal-Hosur Road around 2 pm on April 22. The accused are identified as Mallik, Venkataswamy and Muniraju. While Venkataswamy and Muniraju were arrested on Thursday, Mallik remains at large. All the three accused are residents of Anekal.