BENGALURU: Bengaluru recorded the highest temperature of 38 degrees Celsius, so far this year, on Saturday.The temperatures are on the rise not just in Bengaluru but also in other districts of the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Raichur recorded the highest temperature of 42 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Bagalkot recorded 41.7 degrees Celsius, Koppal 41.5 and Chikkanahalli 41.4. The highest temperature Bengaluru recorded was 39.2 degrees Celsius on April 25, 2016. The temperature recorded on Saturday is the second highest for April, so far. It is also the first time that the city recorded not even 1mm rain for April.

These apart, the IMD has issued a heat wave alert till May 5 for most parts of the state. It has also issued an alert that the maximum temperatures will rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius across the state in the next five days. Hot and humid weather conditions will prevail over Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts for the next three days.

IMD forecasts light rain in parts of K’taka from Apr 30

The IMD has forecast light rain in parts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Mysuru, Belagavi, Bagalkot and Raichur districts from April 30 to May 3, and light rain in parts of Bengaluru on May 2 and 3.The IMD has issued a heat wave warning and alert for Bidar, Gulbarga, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Raichur, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Gadag, Ballari, Vijayanagara, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Kolar and Chikkaballapura districts from April 27 to May 1.