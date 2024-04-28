Congress, some BJP leaders want me to be in jail: Yatnal

SHAHAPUR/BENGALURU: Former Union minister and BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal on Saturday alleged that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge intend to file more cases against him and have him arrested, to deter him from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking at a roadshow in Shahapur for BJP Raichur candidate Raja Amareshwar Nayak, Yatnal said: “There was a systematic conspiracy against me that I should be in jail to ensure that I don’t campaign for our party candidates till May 7.”

“In BJP, I am the one who is directly targeting CM Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, Priyank. Some of the leaders within the BJP are not saying much directly because of ‘adjustment politics’. I will share about who all are involved in the conspiracy against me after May 7,” he said, when reporters asked if any one from his own party was against him.