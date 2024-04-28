Election heat: North Karnataka gears up for Phase-3

BENGALURU: A day after polling ended in the 14 Parliamentary constituencies of South and Coastal Karnataka, the focus of election officials has now shifted to Kittur, Kalyana and Malnad Karnataka regions. On May 7, Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Shimoga will go to polls.

An official from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, told TNIE that the problems are different with the terrain. However, the biggest concern is the summer heat. “While the hot and dry weather conditions of Ballari, Bagalkot and Kalaburagi are worrisome, the terrain of the Ghat regions -- Western and Eastern -- are to be closely watched,” he said.

The poll officials said the North Karnataka regions of Phase-3 also have another concern, because of the border areas. “A total of 172 police border check-posts have been set up, along with 40 managed by the excise department. If need be, more will be created. Karnataka shares borders with Telangana, AP , Goa and Maharashtra in areas falling under Phase-3 elections. Till polling is complete, border areas along Tamil Nadu and Kerala -- falling under Phase-2 -- will not be cleared. In addition, 19 forest check-posts and 15 transport check-posts have been created,” the official said.

All 65 companies of security personnel that were on duty for Phase-2 polls, have been shifted to areas that will see polling in Phase-3. Also, since the geographical area is large, over 2 lakh election staffers will be stationed. “We are expecting a marginal rise in voting percentage in Phase-3. The average voting percentage could be around 67-68%. Due to high temperatures, we are expecting that the voter turn-out will be more during evening hours after 5 pm, and before 9 am,” the official mentioned.