From being milkman to scoring 595 in PU, Bhuvan aims to become CA

BENGALURU : Helping his father supply milk and newspapers early in the morning, travelling for over two hours to college and securing 595 marks in the second pre-university (PU) examination in the commerce stream, 18-year-old Bhuvan M is an inspiration to many youngsters.

Bhuvan told The New Sunday Express that he had earlier secured 593 marks, but he was not convinced with his score as he was confident of being ranked higher. After a revaluation by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, his score was changed from 593 to 595 out of 600 marks. “I gave two papers for revaluation, Business Studies and Economics, in which I secured one more mark in each, totalling 595,” said Bhuvan.

He added that he wants to pursue the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Global certification from the United Kingdom after completing his Bachelors in Commerce (B.Com).

He recalled that just two days before his exams, he was helping his father Manjunatha DS, who runs a distribution business supplying milk and newspapers to over 300 customers. “I woke up every day around 4.30 am and helped my father with his job until 5.30 am. Then I would rush back home to get ready for college. Since I stay on the outskirts of the city, I used to travel two hours by bus to reach the college by 8.30 am.” He would then be fully attentive in classes and work hard on his assignments.

He studied at Dayanand Sagar College of Engineering in Kumaraswamy Layout and commuted for four hours from Chikkabidarakallu. Bhuvan would then go back home and study two hours in the night. “Closer to the exams I studied for longer hours as I was determined to get good scores,” he added.

He said the state board syllabus is easy to grasp and with the help of his teachers, he was efficient. Advising others, he said, “Why not see how far you can go.” He had scored 98.56% -- 616 marks out of 625 -- in SSLC exams. Kumar H, Director, Dayanand, PU College said Bhuvan was offered a free seat based on his exceptional performance and the college was proud of his efforts.