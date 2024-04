BENAGALURU: The distance between the constituencies that recorded the highest and lowest voter turnout in Phase-2 LS elections in Karnataka that went to polls on April 26 is just 37 km.

The highest voter turnout in Karnataka was 86.44% recorded at Hoskote in Chikkaballapura LS constituency, while the lowest was seen at Bommanahalli in Bangalore South LS constituency with 47.55%.

The Election Commission of India on Saturday released the final voting percentage of 14 constituencies in south and coastal Karnataka with assembly segment-wise turnout break-up.

Karnataka recorded the final voter turnout of 69.56%. Till 9.45 pm on April 26, according to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, it was 69.23%. The voter turn out in Karnataka has been higher than the national average of 67.40%.

Psephologists and election officials said the apathy among urban voters, especially in Bengaluru, continues to be the prime reason for poor turnout. An election official said, “We had not expected a drastic rise in voting percentage in Bengaluru. It has always been poor in the state.”

Repolling in MM Hills booth on Monday

The EC ordered repolling at Indiganatha village in MM Hills even as people fled the village fearing police action for Friday’s violence

It will be held at the government lower primary school on Monday between 7am and 6pm

The villagers had set fire to EVMs and furniture inside the booth and attacked election officials for “forcing” them to vote.

‘People in rural areas more keen to cast vote’

“People in rural areas seem more keen to vote. The attitude and approach is completely different in rural areas when compared to urban areas,” he said.

Political analyst, writer and academic Chandan Gowda said political apathy is one of the reasons, but political cynicism also plays a part. A self-satisfied and complacent urban middle-class is cynical as they believe that elections do not make a difference to their lives.

Updating the voters’ list to eliminate double voter registrations, removing the deceased voters, among other corrective measures, are urgently needed to get a correct figure of voter turnout, he said.

Another political analyst said it could also be that some have dual voter IDs. They are enrolled in two places, but prefer to vote from their native place. During last assembly elections, one politician enrolled a large number of migrants in the voters’ list in Bengaluru aiming at increasing the voter turnout. But it did not happen. The migrants preferred voting at their native places. High voter turnout of 85.26% and 84.96% were also recorded in Kunigal and Magadi assembly constituencies, respectively, both falling under Bangalore Rural LS constituencies. Also poor voter turn out has been recorded in CV Raman Nagar — 48.19% — falling under Bangalore Central LS constituency and Dasarahalli — 48.59% — in Bangalore North LS constituency.