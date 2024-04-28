Karnataka govt forms SIT to probe Prajwal Revanna's sex scandal case after JD(S) leader 'flees' country

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into Hassan JD(S) MP and H D Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna's alleged involvement in a sex scandal.

Revanna had allegedly exploited thousands of women sexually and shot the videos on his cellphone and the pen drive of the same was circulated invariably.

Confirming the setting up of the SIT, Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara promised an impartial probe into the scandal.

"Once the case is handed over to SIT, led by a top police officer, it will decide on whatever steps should be taken. If it is true that the accused had fled the country, the SIT will take action about bringing him back to the country. We will not intervene in the investigation, as it should be like this and that, as the SIT will be headed by a senior officer," he stated.

The three-member SIT formed by the state government will be headed by IPS officer Vijay Kumar Singh. DG CID Suman D Pennekar and IPS officer Seema Latkar will be members of the team.