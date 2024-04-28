Karnataka govt lost moral right to talk about farmers: BY Vijayendra

BENGALURU: As the Congress leaders in the state, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, prepare to launch yet another round of protest against the Union Government over not adequately providing drought relief to Karnataka, BJP leaders hit out at the Congress government and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for releasing the funds.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra said the Modi government has always lived up to its promise and displayed great responsibility towards the benefit of farmers. The BJP leader said despite the Model Code of Conduct being in place and the associated restrictions, the Centre sought special permissions from the Election Commission of India for the priority release of funds, considering the distress of farmers in view of the unprecedented drought.

Hitting out at the state government for criticising the Centre over the delay in releasing drought relief funds, the BJP state president said, “This is a tight slap on the face of the Siddaramaiah Government, which instead of taking immediate relief measures to assuage the distress of the farmers, was merely looking at politicising the issue and scoring brownie points over the pain of our ‘Annadattas.”

He added that the Congress government that stopped giving Rs 4,000 provided by the previous BJP government in the state, has lost all moral right to talk about farmers and rule the state.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said the Centre has released Rs 3,454 crore, and now the state government should give compensation to farmers. He said the state government should not divert the funds and make sure that it reaches farmers directly.

He urged the state government to divulge details on the funds released to the state when the Congress was in power at the Centre.

Meanwhile, Ashoka said that of the 14 seats that went to polls on Friday, the BJP is confident of winning over 12 seats and will also win all 14 seats that go to polls on May 7.