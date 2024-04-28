Karnataka govt sympathetic to PFI, SDPI, says Nadda

HUMNABAD ( BIDAR DISTRICT ): The Congress government led by Siddaramaiah is sympathetic towards organisations like the PFI and SDPI, alleged BJP National president JP Nadda in Humnabad, Bidar district, on Friday.

Addressing a ‘Vijaya Sankalpa’ convention here, Nadda said that an atmosphere of fear prevails in Karnataka which is ruled by the Congress. He cited instances of the recent bomb blast in a café in Bengaluru and the murder of a girl student on her college campus in Hubballi. “If people want a fearless society and a land that Mahatma Gandhi dreamt of where women can walk alone on the streets in the night without fear, people have to vote for the BJP,” he said.

The BJP chief alleged that most of the Congress and I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders are in jail or out on bail for indulging in corruption. “The Congress and its alliance partners have not spared the Earth, the sky, or the sea for their corruption,” he added.

He also hailed PM Narendra Modi for giving a corruption-free government. “His (Modi) achievements are being applauded by different countries. We have achieved self-sufficiency in grain production, medicines, toys, and electronic equipment. Our country supplied medicines and vaccines to several countries during the Covid-19 pandemic,” Nadda said, while campaigning for BJP Bidar candidate Bhagwanth Khuba.