Karnataka govt will approach SC again for drought relief funds: Surjewala

DAVANAGERE: The state government will again approach the Supreme Court over the central government releasing Rs 3,452 crore towards drought relief, though the state had sought Rs 18,172 crore, said AICC General Secretary, Karnataka in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala, here on Saturday.

He said Congress will take up a “Go back Modi” campaign in the state, as the Centre has failed to provide grants to open 223 cattle camps, 713 fodder banks, 180 days of drinking water supply to urban and rural Karnataka people and 90 days of livelihood programmes for farmers of Karnataka.

He said both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah hate Kannadigas and Karnataka farmers as BJP lost the 2023 Assembly polls.

The duo has cheated the people of Karnataka of Rs 14,718 crore and given an empty pot (chombu), he added. They should not come to the state till the last paise is released, he said.

He recalled the entire cabinet meeting Modi and Shah and all Congress MLAs and MLCs protesting at Jantar Mantar in February seeking drought relief funds.

Requesting voters to reject BJP on May 7, when rest of the 14 constituencies in the state go to the polls, he said MLAs, MLCs and party candidates will take the issue to the people’s court.

He said the election results will change this time and Congress will win 25 seats, while it had won only one in 2019. On reports about the Phase 2 of elections on Friday, he said the response was overwhelming for Congress.

He also called upon the public to ask Modi, Shah, former CM BS Yediyurappa, state BJP president BY Vijayendra, 28 BJP and JDS MP candidates on the reasons for BJP’s vendetta politics and not releasing money to Karnataka.