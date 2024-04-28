Karnataka: Man votes just hours before surgery

TUMAKURU: Sixty-three-year-old Nasir Ali Khan set an example of sorts on Friday, as he exercised his franchise for the Lok Sabha polls just a few hours before undergoing a bypass heart surgery.

Khan visited the polling centre at Bharat Matha School in Gandhinagar here, along with his family members, and cast his vote. Around 1 pm, he was already on the operation table. He underwent Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) surgery successfully at Kardiac Frontida, at Sri Siddhartha Medical College. Cardiac surgeons Dr Tamim Ahmed and Dr Suresh performed the procedure.

Khan is now agile and recuperating, and also has the satisfaction of not missing out on casting his franchise. When Khan braved it to exercise his right to vote, amid the preparations being made for surgery, Dr Tamim gave the go-ahead with some advice.

Khan, who works as a logistics manager at a company in Saudi Arabia, had come to his hometown to undergo the surgery.

“I exercised my right, not for my own sake, but for the 140 crore citizens, who could bring about change in the country. When we vote, we should think about the farmers, labourers, the present and the future generations”, he remarked.