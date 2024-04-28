Karnataka MP and Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna flees country amid probe into 'obscene videos'

BENGALURU: The JDS MP from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency and the grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda, Prajwal Revanna, has allegedly fled to Frankfurt from Bengaluru as the Karnataka government ordered a SIT probe in connection to the "obscence vodeos" case.

Revanna is said to have fled the country as a SIT probe was ordered into the alleged obscene videos of him were 'leaked'.

The 'obscene videos' had gone viral on social media just two days before the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka on April 26.

The Karnataka CM in a post on 'X' said that the government has decided to form a special investigation team in connection with Prajwal Revanna's obscene video case.

"Obscene video clips are circulating in Hassan district, where it appears that women have been sexually assaulted," he said.

"In this background, the Chairperson of the Women's Commission had written a letter to the government to conduct an SIT investigation. This decision has been taken in response to their request," the post further read.

The Hassan MP filed a FIR a day after the Karnataka CM called for a SIT probe.

In the FIR, Revanna refuted the allegations over the obscene videos and said that the videos were morphed and being circulated to tarnish his image and poison the mind of voters ahead of elections.

Earlier, on April 25, the chairperson of the state women's panel requested CM Siddaramaiah to order an SIT probe into the obscene clips, allegedly involving the JD(S) MP, circulating on social media.