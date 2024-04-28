Karnataka: Tiger cub rescued, reunited with mother

PRADHANI( UTTARA KANNADA ) : Villagers of Pradhani and the Forest Department in a joint operation rescued a six-month-old tiger cub, which was separated from its mother, recently. In a late night action, the villagers of Pradhani found a tiger cub in their vicinity and informed the forest staff. The staff sprung into action and started searching for the cub.

“I was passing through Pradhani when I saw a large gathering of villagers. I asked them about it and found that a tiger cub has been moving around the village for the past three days. We jointly began a search operation and found the cub safely holed up in an abandoned house,” Rahul Bavaji,a wildlife activist, told.

When the news of the tiger sighting spread across the village, people rushed to the spot and the rescue operation became near impossible. However, the department staff and wildlife activist Rahul and the people managed to prevent the chaos and rescued the feline. “We used a net to catch it and covered an area which it could have possibly escaped. The feline was totally weak, probably without food. I held it by its head and put it into the cage,” informed Rahul Bavaji. Vasanth Reddy, Conservator of Forests, Canara Circle, said that the tiger cub has been housed in Dandeli. “We are trying to reunite it with its mother. It has been separated from it for the past three days. We have been able to locate its mother. We will try to reunite it with it on Sunday night and observe it for sometime and if our efforts fail, we will shift it to a zoo,” he told.