PM, NDA leaders should reply to sleaze videos: DKS

BENGALURU: BJP and JDS leaders should reply to pen drives containing sleaze videos of an influential Hassan leader being circulated in the district, said DCM president DK Shivakumar here on Saturday.

“Kumaranna (JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy) knows about the pen drive. He showed what he kept in his pocket(sometime back). I didn’t know which pen drive it was, or what was in it. Now I wonder what is in it. Kumaraswamy should be asked about this. The media is lying about this issue. It is not that of a leader, but that of the NDA MP from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency,” he said.

“PM Narendra Modi, BJP state president BY Vijayendra, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje, Assembly Opposition Leader R Ashoka, Kumaraswamy and former minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayana -- who spoke about masculinity -- should reply on this issue. I read in the media that they have complained about a smear campaign against them. But the women’s commission has seen through this and written to the home minister and chief minister,” he said.

He insisted that the media should throw light on the issue. He warned Kumaraswamy against taking up his name. “Let him take my name, then I speak out more on it. Is this how Kumaraswamy is justifying the loss of dignity of those girls (shown in the video),” he said.

On two victims complaining to DGP, he said he has no information on that.