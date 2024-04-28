Pomeranian run over by car in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 10-year-old pomeranian dog was run over by a car driver when it was being walked by the owner in JP Nagar recently.

The accused deliberately crushed the female dog to death by driving on the extreme side of the road, the dog owner stated in the complaint filed at the Puttenahalli police station. The police are searching for the accused.

The incident occurred around 9.15 am on 4th Cross in KR Layout, the pet owner, 49-year-old Shanmugavalli, stated in the complaint.

“The car driver killed our dog intentionally. My wife was walking the dog on the extreme side of the road. The driver drove the car to the side and ran over our pet. It took almost three days for us to come out of the shock. My wife was unable to note down the car’s registration number. She called me immediately and rushed from our house to the spot, which is just a few metres away. Our dog died within minutes,” the complainant’s husband MS Ganesh said.

“We are yet to check the CCTV footage. Going by the complaint, it appears to be a deliberate act. The car is said to be an MUV,” said an officer, who is part of the investigation. A case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered against the accused.