Repoll in strife-torn village near Karnataka’s MM Hills

MYSURU: The Election Commission has ordered repolling at Indiganatha village in MM Hills police limits even as people have fled the village fearing police action for Friday’s violence.

Repolling will be held at the government lower primary school at Indiganatha on Monday between 7am and 6pm.

The villagers, who boycotted polling in protest against lack of basic amenities at Indiganatha, had set fire to EVMs and furniture inside the booth and attacked election officials for “forcing” them to vote.

Most of the houses were locked when revenue and police officials visited the village on Saturday. The police arrested 14 people in connection with the violence on Friday evening. After this, villagers slipped into the woods after sunset and switched off their cell phones.

The police have identified 41 people, including some women, among the 250 mentioned in the FIR. The arrested were produced before the local court which sent them to judicial custody. A search is on for the others named in the FIR based on a complaint by ARO Mallikarjuna.

Tahsildar Guruprasad and PARO Basavanna, who were injured in the attack, have also filed police complaints. The cops are examining the CCTV footage at the booth to identify those involved in the attack.

People of Indiganatha had informed voters of neighbouring Mendara village about their plans to boycott polls and asked them not to participate in the elections. But when some Soligas from Mendara exercised their franchise under police protection, the trouble started.

The district administration has decided to shift the Soligas from Mendara to Nagamale Bhavan in MM Hills under police protection. Additional SP Umesh and his team are camping in Mendara. Chamarajanagar SP Padmini Sahoo said those involved in the attack and are at large will be arrested soon.