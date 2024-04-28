'Shehzada' insulted Maharajas but silent on atrocities by Nawabs: PM's attack on Rahul Gandhi

BELAGAVI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting India's Rajas and Maharajas, but remaining silent on the atrocities committed by Nawabs, Nizams, Sultans and Badshahs for the sake of appeasement politics.
The statement given by Shehzada was to appease a section of people and that at the same time, he (Rahul Gandhi) remained tightlipped about the tyranny which was committed by the Nawabs, Nizams, Sultans and Badshahs in the past.
"The Congress Shehzada (Rahul Gandhi) is not aware of the contributions of the family of Mysuru Maharajas which is proudly remembered by the countrymen even today for its contributions," PM Modi said.
"It is unfortunate that he is involved in abusing Rajas and Maharajas but never recalled the atrocities perpetrated by the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb who destroyed and desecreated many temples,'' he added.
"Congress' shehzada has insulted great personalities like Chatrapati Shivajji Maharaj and Kittur Rani Channamma, whose administration and patriotism inspires us even today," the prime minister said.
Addressing a jam-pack rally of the BJP in Belagavi on Sunday afternoon, Modi slammed the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi throughout his 30-minute address.
He also continued his attack against the Congress on the "inheritance tax" issue and targeted the party's government in Karnataka on law and order issue.
The BJP is working on increasing the assets of the people, but Congress' shahzada (Rahul Gandhi) and his sister (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra), both are announcing that if they come to power, they will do the 'X-ray' of the country, Modi said.
"They will x-ray your property, bank lockers, lands, vehicles, also 'Streedhan' and ornaments of women, gold, the Mangalsutra. These people will raid every house and capture your assets. After capturing they are talking about redistributing it, they want it to give it to their loved vote bank will you allow this loot to happen?" he asked.
Continuing his tirade against the Congress over its statements against Maharajas, he said the Congress party was happily having a tie-up with political parties that always praised Aurangzeb.
The Congress also had forgotten the major role played by Nawabs of yesteryear in the division of India.
"Such was the role of a Maharaja but the Congress party leaders never spoke of it due to its vote-bank politics," alleged Modi.
Since the time Congress came to power in Karnataka, law and order situation in the entire state has worsened, Modi alleged, recalling the atrocity against an adivasi woman in Belagavi and killing of a Jain monk in Chikkodi.
These shameful incidents have degraded Karnataka's pride.
Citing the recent murder of a Hubballi student, Neha Hiremath, at her college premises that created "sensation" in the country, he said, the family sought action, but Congress government gave priority to appeasement.
"For them, the lives of daughters like Neha have no value, they think only about their vote bank."
Even when there was a bomb blast in a Bengaluru's cafe, the Congress government did not take it seriously initially; they even termed it a cylinder blast initially.
"Why are you -- Congress -- lying to the people of the country, if you can't, leave and go home," Modi said.
The Congress for the sake of votes is taking support of banned PFI -- the anti-national organisation that supported terrorism.
"To win one seat in Wayanad, are you surrendering to them? BJP has banned PFI and has put its leaders behind bars." he said.
Modi accused the Congress of spreading lies about the government's handling of the critical situation during the Corona crisis. He noted that the Congress not only opposed the Indian-developed Corona vaccines but also referred to them as the 'BJP vaccine.'
"The Congress has started feeling shameful about all the India's achievements. By spreading lies about EVMs, the Congress party insulted India in front of the world. Just two days earlier, the Supreme Court lashed out at the Congress for doing so. By spreading lies about such an important issue, Congress did the conspiracy of destroying democracy. You (Congress) should seek an apology for resorting to such acts,'' added Modi.
(With inputs from PTI)