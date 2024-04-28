'Shehzada' insulted Maharajas but silent on atrocities by Nawabs: PM's attack on Rahul Gandhi

BELAGAVI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting India's Rajas and Maharajas, but remaining silent on the atrocities committed by Nawabs, Nizams, Sultans and Badshahs for the sake of appeasement politics.

The statement given by Shehzada was to appease a section of people and that at the same time, he (Rahul Gandhi) remained tightlipped about the tyranny which was committed by the Nawabs, Nizams, Sultans and Badshahs in the past.

"The Congress Shehzada (Rahul Gandhi) is not aware of the contributions of the family of Mysuru Maharajas which is proudly remembered by the countrymen even today for its contributions," PM Modi said.

"It is unfortunate that he is involved in abusing Rajas and Maharajas but never recalled the atrocities perpetrated by the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb who destroyed and desecreated many temples,'' he added.

"Congress' shehzada has insulted great personalities like Chatrapati Shivajji Maharaj and Kittur Rani Channamma, whose administration and patriotism inspires us even today," the prime minister said.

Addressing a jam-pack rally of the BJP in Belagavi on Sunday afternoon, Modi slammed the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi throughout his 30-minute address.

He also continued his attack against the Congress on the "inheritance tax" issue and targeted the party's government in Karnataka on law and order issue.