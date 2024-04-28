The pros and cons of robotic surgeries and conventional laparoscopy

BENGALURU: In the ever-evolving world of modern medicine, the debate between robotic surgery and conventional laparoscopy captures attention and raises pertinent questions about the future of surgical practices.

While robotic surgery offers benefits such as reduced surgeon fatigue and tremor filtering capabilities, its advantage over conventional laparoscopy in routine procedures like gall bladder surgery remains contentious.

Factors like cost-effectiveness, patient outcomes, and postoperative recovery times play a significant role in determining the suitability of robotic surgery, experts opine.

Dr Ramesh B, Obstetrician, Gynaec Laparosurgeon, IVF, Urogynaecoloy, Fertility, and Endometriosis specialist, Altius Hospital, said, “While robotic surgery has its merits, it does not inherently offer significant advantages over conventional laparoscopy in most cases. While robotic systems may be advantageous in cancer surgeries due to reduced surgeon fatigue and tremor filtering capabilities, patient outcomes are often comparable between the two methods.”

He added that one potential benefit of robotic systems is their usefulness in training young doctors and assisting senior surgeons with tremors. However, the time-consuming setup process, high costs, and prolonged recovery times associated with robotic surgery make it less favorable, especially in routine procedures like gallbladder surgery or hysterectomy. Overall, while robotic surgery has its applications, its routine use may not be justified given its drawbacks compared to laparoscopy.

While modern laparoscopic systems like the Rubina 3D system can handle most surgeries, robotic assistance may be needed for longer cancer surgeries, he explained. While there’s a common belief that robotic surgery results in less pain, the level of pain experienced depends on factors like anesthesia type and the success of the surgery. Complications such as bleeding, clotting, or infections can also influence pain levels and patient tolerance. Therefore, there’s no significant difference in pain and postoperative recovery between robotic and traditional surgeries. Using smaller instruments in laparoscopy, such as a 5mm telescope and 3mm instruments, likely results in even less pain compared to robotic procedures, Dr Ramesh said.

Dr Usha BR, Consultant, OBGYN, Fertility and Laparoscopic surgeon, Fortis Hospital said, “Laparoscopy is favored over open surgery due to its precision and ability to provide a wider view. The robotics system offers specific advantages, including robotic arms with fingers designed to mimic human body parts.”