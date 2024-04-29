Bidar Airport records 62.8% growth in pax

BENGALURU: In keeping with the trend of consistent growth in aviation passenger traffic, airports across the country have recorded a growth of 15% during the fiscal 2023-2024 as comparred to the previous fiscal. International travel is driving the growth with 22.3% increase in international travel and 12.5% in domestic travel. Airports across Karnataka have performed well, though the closure of a couple of airlines and the stoppage of specific routes have impacted two out of its nine airports.

The Air Traffic Report released by the Airports Authority of India for March 2024 details the performance of airports for the financial year. It says that a total of 37,64,26,164 flyers were recorded at all airports from April 2023-2024 as compared to 32,72,79,136 from April 2022-March 2023.

Thanks to hectic campaigning by national and State leaders due to the Assembly elections last year in Karnataka and the Lok Sabha elections this year, the HAL Airport and Bidar airport have recorded the maximum growth in terms of percentage. With 17,950 flyers in the year ending March 2024 as compared to 14,885 the previous year, HAL has shown a 20.6% increase in passengers, reveals data.