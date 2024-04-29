Chamarajanagar BJP MP Srinivasa Prasad hospitalised

MYSURU: Chamarajanagar incumbent BJP MP and veteran politician V Srinivasa Prasad is under observation in the ICU of a Bengaluru-based private hospital, as his health condition has deteriorated.

The 76-years-old Prasad has been admitted at a private hospital on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru, where he is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited him and spoke to his family members to get an update on his health condition.

Pointing out that Prasad had been undergoing regular health check-ups at the hospital for the past two years, the hospital in a statement said that he was admitted on April 22, after he suffered swelling in his legs and had difficulty in breathing. He was immediately put in the ICU for treatment and is being closely monitored by nephrology, critical care and other specialists. “In view of his multiple medical issues, he is on many supports and medications to maintain his health and will continue to remain in ICU,” said a statement from the hospital.