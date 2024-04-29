Congress trembling, get ready for June 4 victory, says PM Modi

DAVANAGERE: Stating that the voting percentage of the April 26 election is sending shivers through the Congress party ranks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Congress is full of confusion and is trying to win at least one seat in the next phase of polls on May 7.

Addressing the public as part of the campaign for the Davanagere and Haveri candidates, he said the BJP will celebrate in a big way on June 4. He requested the people of Davanagere to keep the ‘Davanagere Benne Dosa’ ready for the celebration, as BJP is winning with a big margin.

Terming the brand name ‘Modi’ as a sign of safety and development of the country, he said, “You have seen me for 10 years. Ever since i took the reins, the number of national highways has increased from 25 to 47. Development of Davanagere and Harihar railway stations, speeding up of the Tumakuru-Davanagere direct railway line, providing funds for Davanagere Smart City, setting up a tech park for Stand-Up India and making new entrepreneurs.

Speaking of his government’s achievements, he said “Modi guarantees security. If anyone tries to enter our country for terrorist acts. I will not allow it, instead I will take up a surgical strike against them.” Taking the Congress to task, Modi said the Supreme Court has given the party a slap in the EVM case.