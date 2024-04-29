Fake Instagram accounts used to target women

BENGALURU: Two separate cases are registered in the city about fake Instagram account handlers targeting young girls and blackmailing them with fake obscene images.

The Amruthahalli police have registered a case against a person who allegedly shared nude pictures of a second PU student with her family members and friends. Police said that someone from her friends must have hacked her old Instagram account and sent a request to the girl from her old Instagram account.

Upon accepting the request, the accused sent morphed obscene photos of the girl’s mother. The miscreant, who first demanded money from the girl for not uploading the pictures online, started demanding for her nude pictures instead.

Fearing the consequences, the girl reportedly shared her nude photos with the accused. Later the accused shared the photos with friends and family of the girl. The police suspects a personal enmity between the girl and the accused, who is yet to be caught.

In another case a woman has registered a complaint with the High Grounds police, In her complaint she accused a person of creating obscene pictures of her, and demanding Rs 5,000, threatening to upload the photos on social media. Based on the woman’s complaint, the police are on the lookout for the accused.