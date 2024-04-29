'JD(S) will take action against Revanna,' says ex CM Kumaraswamy

SHIVAMOGGA: Former CM H D Kumaraswamy said the JD(S) would take action against Hassan JD(S)-BJP alliance candidate Prajwal Revanna over the pen drive issue.

Talking to media persons here on Monday, Kumaraswamy clarified that 'it is an individual issue and not the family issue.' "Their (Revanna) family is separate and our (myself and former PM Deve Gowda) family is different. If he (Prajwal) is guilty, he has to be punished", he said.

Reiterating his stand of guilty has to be punished, Kumaraswamy said the government has already constituted a SIT to probe into the issue. "This pen drive came out just three days before the election and this has to be noted. This issue is related to the individual and not the family," he clarified.

Answering a question on when he (Kumaraswamy) will release the pen drive that was showing in the past for quite sometime, the former CM said ‘definitely will be released at an appropriate time’.

According to reports on Sunday, Hassan MP and JD(S) party supremo H D Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna was allegedly involved in a sex scandal.

Revanna had allegedly exploited thousands of women sexually and shot the videos on his cellphone and the pen drive of the same was circulated invariably.