Karnataka: Man prints ‘vote for Modi’ on wedding card, booked

MANGALURU: The Dakshina Kannada police recently registered a case against a man, who got married recently, for printing a message on his wedding invitation card, asking guests to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The case was filed after election officials filed a complaint, pointing to a violation of the model code of conduct.

Shivaprasad alias Ravi got married on April 18 at Golitottu in Kadaba taluk. On his wedding invitation card, which he got printed on March 1, he had appealed to his relatives and other guests that the biggest gift that they can give him and his new wife would be to elect Modi as Prime Minister again for a stronger India.