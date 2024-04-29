KC Reddy’s great-granddaughter eyes politics in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, two young women with strong political backgrounds differed in their opinion of making the political plunge.

Twenty-year-old Samyukta KC Reddy, the great-granddaughter of the state’s first Chief Minister, KC Reddy, came from Pune to Bengaluru to exercise her franchise last Friday. Samyukta, studying law at Symbiosis International University, voted for the first time at Aramane Nagara under Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency.

“I think at present education as a qualification for politics is not present. I have a good background and can contribute to policymaking,” Samyukta told TNIE, expressing her interest in joining politics.

On the 33% quota for women in legislatures, Samyukta said it will bridge the gap in male-dominated politics, giving ample opportunity to women. “My ideology is that the spirit of democracy should continue in a diversified population. Some social welfare initiatives are required for the people,” she said. Apart from active politics, she has an interest in contributing to good governance and policy. Samyukta is the daughter of KC Shrikar and Vasanatha Kavitha. Shrikar is the son of KC Srinivas and the grandson of KC Reddy.

Meanwhile, the daughter of DyCM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar, Aishwarya, who voted at Dodda Alahalli under the Bengaluru Rural segment, said that politics is not her cup of tea. Her uncle and sitting MP, DK Suresh, is Congress candidate from Bangalore Rural.

“Today’s vote is about the country... if the country grows, any person, including me, will grow. I have no intention of joining politics, as my family members are there. I am an educator, and I enjoy it. I want to become the leader of the education sector. Everyone needs to work in different fields to make India proud and I am working in that field that is the need of the hour,” she told reporters. Aishwarya is the governing council member of the Global Academy of Technology for which her father DK Shivakumar is the chairman.

Aishwarya is the wife of Amartya Hegde, son of Cafe Coffee Day founder Siddhartha Hegde, and grandson of former Karnataka CM SM Krishna.