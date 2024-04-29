One vote made Ram Mandir a reality: PM Modi

SIRSI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the development works across the country in the last 10 years, on Saturday said, “The world is now looking at us. Whenever I meet global leaders who are 6-7-feet tall, I speak with confidence with them. However, it is not me alone speaking to them... I feel a force of 1.4 billion people behind me. This is the power of your one vote,” he said.
Further stressing about the varied development works taken up by his government over the 10 years that it has been at the helm, Modi mentioned about the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, constructed after a struggle of 500 years.
“We waited for 500 years for a temple. Lakhs of people have sacrificed themselves to this cause. The temple in Ayodhya came up because your one vote that made it all possible,” the PM said, reminding the importance of voting.
Recollecting how the temple was built through donations, PM Modi said the Congress and its allies tried their best to stop its construction. “They mocked and criticised the temple, but the trustees forgot everything and went to the houses of those leaders to invite them. The latter rejected the invitation. Now the country will reject them or not?” he questioned the audience.
He pointed out that the family of Ansari took up the legal battle against construction of the Ram temple. He said, “Ansari Parivar in Ayodhya were fighting a legal battle for generations, but after the Supreme Court judgement, they accepted it. The temple trustees invited them for the Pran Pratishtan. They sat through the entire puja. But the Congress refused to come.”