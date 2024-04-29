One vote made Ram Mandir a reality: PM Modi

SIRSI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the development works across the country in the last 10 years, on Saturday said, “The world is now looking at us. Whenever I meet global leaders who are 6-7-feet tall, I speak with confidence with them. However, it is not me alone speaking to them... I feel a force of 1.4 billion people behind me. This is the power of your one vote,” he said.

Further stressing about the varied development works taken up by his government over the 10 years that it has been at the helm, Modi mentioned about the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, constructed after a struggle of 500 years.

“We waited for 500 years for a temple. Lakhs of people have sacrificed themselves to this cause. The temple in Ayodhya came up because your one vote that made it all possible,” the PM said, reminding the importance of voting.