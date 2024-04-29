Out-of-syllabus questions to be removed from Karnataka Common Entrance Test

BENGALURU: Following complaints of out-of-syllabus questions appearing in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2024, the state government has directed the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) to remove such questions from the assessment and evaluate only the remaining questions.

Accordingly, 50 questions -- Physics (9), Chemistry (25), Mathematics (15) and Biology (11) -- will be removed from the assessment. Also, two questions with incorrect solutions will also be awarded grace marks.

In an official statement issued on Sunday, Principal Secretary of the Higher Education department Srikar MS noted that KEA will also publish the answer key along with the list of out-of-syllabus questions on their website. “The marks of students in CET will be assessed only on the remaining questions. This will adequately protect the interest of the students and provide a level playing field,” he stated.