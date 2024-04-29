Out-of-syllabus questions to be removed from Karnataka Common Entrance Test

BENGALURU: Following complaints of out-of-syllabus questions appearing in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2024, the state government has directed the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) to remove such questions from the assessment and evaluate only the remaining questions.
Accordingly, 50 questions -- Physics (9), Chemistry (25), Mathematics (15) and Biology (11) -- will be removed from the assessment. Also, two questions with incorrect solutions will also be awarded grace marks.
In an official statement issued on Sunday, Principal Secretary of the Higher Education department Srikar MS noted that KEA will also publish the answer key along with the list of out-of-syllabus questions on their website. “The marks of students in CET will be assessed only on the remaining questions. This will adequately protect the interest of the students and provide a level playing field,” he stated.
Citing the upcoming schedule of other important exams, including COMEDK, JEE Mains, NEET, NEST, CUET, and third attempt of second PUC exams in May and June, he clarified that the government has decided that there will be no reexamination of KCET 2024, stating that conducting a reexam would cause unnecessary panic and harassment to students for no fault of theirs, besides delaying the academic calendar for professional courses.
To prevent similar incidents in the future, KEA has been tasked with devising a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure for setting CET question papers.
The KCET 2024 exams were held on April 18 and 19, which were attempted by over three lakh students. Following reports of out-of-syllabus questions, an expert committee was formed to investigate the matter and their report revealed that a substantial number of questions came out of the syllabus. Out of a total of 240 questions, 50 were identified as being out of syllabus.