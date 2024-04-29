Stinky loos at Bengaluru malls as staff told to clean less often

BENGALURU: With water crisis still gripping the city due to prolonged water shortage, housekeeping staff in several malls revealed that they were instructed to clean washrooms less often and use tissues to wipe instead.

When questioned about the cleaning routine, one of the housekeeping staff said, although they have been using air fresheners and disinfectants, the amount of water being flushed has been reduced. The diluted disinfectants often result in a stench if adequate water is not used. She added that the mall has been practising this for over a month now, with more number of people using the washrooms.