Why did Modi govt fail to stop Prajwal Revanna from leaving India, asks Karnataka minister Santosh Lad

SHIVAMOGGA: Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government failed to stop NDA candidate from Hassan and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna, accused of sexually exploiting several women, from flying out of the country. He added that there was no delay from the state government in taking action against Prajwal.

Lad, who came here on Monday to campaign for Congress candidate Geetha Shivarajkumar, told reporters that there is a procedure to take action against any accused.

“First, there has to be a complaint lodged against the accused. The moment the complaint was lodged, the government took action. What stopped the Union government from issuing a red corner notice against Prajwal? Why did the Centre not stop Prajwal from flying out of the country? I don’t know what procedure is involved to nab the accused. But, our government will take action against the accused as an SIT is formed,” he said.

Lad also accused Modi of telling a series of lies. “Among all the prime ministers the country has seen, Modi is the first PM to tell lies every time. Modi’s lies will only help us win,” he said.

Additionally, Lad questioned why Hindus, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are in danger even after the 10-year rule of the BJP. He alleged that Modi is still engaging in politics based on the Hindu-Muslim divide.

"My request to the Hindu community is that they should not vote for BJP and Modi this time. Why am I saying this? Because Modi himself says Hindus are in danger. You have ruled the country for 10 years and still say that Hindus are in danger."

"What moral rights do you have to make such claims? Modi is not asking for votes citing his programs brought in the last 10 years. He only speaks on Pakistan, Taliban, Musalman, and Ram Mandir. Never in the 70 years of rule were Hindus in danger. But, Modi says Hindus are in danger. Modi also descends to the level of mentioning Mangalsutra. I would like to ask BJP workers, do you need a PM like him?" he questioned.