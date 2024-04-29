With I.N.D.I.A, there’ll be 5 PMs in 5 years: PM Modi

DAVANAGERE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the opposition INDIA bloc, saying it has come up with a new formula of one prime minister for one year and this will lead to five prime ministers in five years.
“If this is the scenario, what will happen next,” he asked a massive gathering of people from Davanagere and Haveri districts. “The country will never tolerate such things. The INDIA bloc government will not witness any development. People should not waste their vote on these leaders, and instead elect a strong NDA government at the Centre,” he said. He asked people whether they would vote in the dark for the INDIA bloc that does not have a prime ministerial candidate.
Congress has come up with a “dangerous” formula of inheritance tax. If it comes to power, it will tax what people save for their children.
‘Congress govt cancelled Kisan Samman Nidhi’
“If you have to give, you have to pay 55 per cent tax. For their vote bank, they want to capture your assets,” he alleged. In Karnataka, the Congress government has transferred Rs 11,000 crore earmarked for SC/STs to guarantee programmes. The BJP government was giving Rs 4,000 under the Kisan Samman Nidhi.
But the Congress government cancelled it and now, only Rs 6,000 is given directly by the Centre. Do Congress people hate farmers, he asked. He said the ambitious New Education Policy (NEP) has been put on hold, causing injustice to the youth of the state. “Whichever party it is, the future of the youth should not be affected,” he said.