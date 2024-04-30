Former bureaucrat to take on heavyweight in Raichur Lok Sabha constituency

RAICHUR: It will be a keen contest between a former bureaucrat and a sitting MP in Raichur Lok Sabha constituency (ST Reserve). And with women outnumbering men in this seat in Kalyan Karnataka, it will also be a contest between the Congress’ five guarantees and the BJP’s development narrative.

Though there are eight candidates in the fray for the elections to be held on May 7, it will be a direct fight between former IAS officer Kumar Naik of the Congress and MP Raja Amareshwara Naik of the BJP.

Kumar Naik is a 1990-batch Karnataka cadre IAS officer who served in Raichur as deputy commissioner between 1999 and 2002. He is the only former IAS officer contesting this Lok Sabha polls in the state. The Congress seems to be banking on his work as DC to woo voters and has chosen him over Ravi Patil who was a strong contender for the ticket.

According to Congress sources, Kumar Naik’s work as DC, particularly his handling of the drought situation, rejuvenating the city’s old tanks and implementing development projects effectively seemed to have gone in his favour. Apart from Kumar Naik’s work, the five guarantees implemented by the Congress government will help in getting a good response in the elections, said party sources.

The Congress’ support for the Raichur Horata Samiti’s year-long agitation seeking the setting up of an AIIMS in Raichur will help its candidate.