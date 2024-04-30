Gang attacks Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti worker’s kin in Karnataka's Belagavi

BELAGAVI: Tension prevailed after a group of miscreants attacked the house of a party worker belonging to Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) and injured four of his family members at Bharat Nagar near police station of Shahapur in Belagavi on Sunday.

The injured have been identified as Sundar Shantaram Kelvekar (32), Sachin Shantaram Kelvekar (36), Nitin Shantaram Kelvekar (34) and their mother Laxmi Shantaram Kelvekar (56). All the injured have been admitted to district hospital and are said to be safe.

According to sources, a group of miscreants comprising more than 25 persons attacked the house of Sachin Kelvekar. They were all armed with iron rods and other sharp weapons. Some of them started pelting stones on the house of Kelvekar damaging its window glasses. As many as four members of the Kelvekar family were injured in the attack.

The moment the news of attack on Kelvekar’s house reached the leaders of MES, they rushed to the spot. As the house of Kelvekar is near to the Shahapur police station, they blamed the alleged negligence of police in handling the attack.