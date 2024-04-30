JD(S) to suspend sex scandal accused Prajwal from party

SHIVAMOGGA/BENGALURU: Janata Dal (Secular) has decided to suspend its Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna from the party. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing allegations of his sexual abuse of several women, explicit videos of which have been making the rounds for the past few days.

Prajwal, a JDS candidate from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, and his father HD Revanna, a former minister, have been named in the FIR.

Former CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy told media persons in Shivamogga that a decision to suspend Prajwal has already been made and it will be recommended at the party core committee meeting in Hubballi on Tuesday.

The former CM said that since Prajwal is a Member of Parliament, it has to be done from Delhi and he has requested JDS national president HD Deve Gowda to take necessary action. “Neither he (Gowda) nor I was aware of this issue,” he said.

He clarified that it was an individual issue and not a family issue. “Their (Revanna’s) family is separate and our (his family and PM Deve Gowda’s) family is separate. If he (Prajwal) is guilty, he has to be punished,” he said.

We do not live under the same roof, says HDK

Kumaraswamy said the state government has already constituted an SIT to probe the case, but hinted at some foul play surrounding the videos by pointing out that the videos on pen drives came out just three days before the elections.